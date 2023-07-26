House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said impeachment is not off the table for other Biden Cabinet members just because Speaker Kevin McCarthy raised the possibility of an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Mr. Scalise, Louisiana Republican, during the weekly leaders’ press conference, told reporters that the GOP conference could draw up multiple pieces of legislation, including the upcoming spending bill, and hold numerous officials in the Biden administration accountable while investigating the president and his son over allegations of foreign-money corruption.

“We can do many things at the same time, and we have proven that we have been able to expose a lot of things going on in the Biden administration from multiple agencies, he said. “So an impeachment inquiry is just one more example where we’ve been trying to get information from the Biden administration; they’ve been trying to block us on many fronts.”

Mr. Scalise said several committees are dealing with investigations of Biden Cabinet members’ work.

“One of our responsibilities as a majority is to hold the administration accountable, even when they’re trying to cover things up,” he said. “And so we’re going to continue to dig into this. You saw Chairman [Mark] Green [of Tennessee] laying out through the Homeland Security Committee a set of criteria for [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas. And there have been moves to impeach there.”

Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, earlier in the week said he would consider an impeachment inquiry into the foreign-money corruption accusations involving Mr. Biden and his son Hunter if the president stonewalls congressional investigators. Still, the speaker insisted the effort would not be political.

“If a department in government, just like the Richard Nixon years, denies the ability to get the information we’re asking, that would rise to impeachment inquiry,” Mr. McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday.

The speaker’s comments come amid mounting allegations that Mr. Biden had knowledge and perhaps involvement in his family’s foreign business deals and partook in the millions of dollars in payments they received dating back to his time as vice president.

The White House dismissed Republicans’ talk of a potential impeachment inquiry, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refusing to comment about it Tuesday

“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals,” she said. “They can do whatever it is they wish to do, but we are going to stay steady and stay steadfast.”

