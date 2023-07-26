The White House on Wednesday said it’s “deeply concerned” about an unfolding crisis in the West African nation of Niger, where guards seized President Mohamed Bazoum and blockaded his home in a possible coup attempt.

The guards tried to enlist the military in the effort but met resistance. Mr. Bazoum is doing well and no shots have been fired, according to wire reports.

“We strongly condemn any effort to detain or subvert the functioning of Niger’s democratically elected government, led by President Bazoum,” said Jake Sullivan, who is President Biden’s national security adviser. “We specifically urge elements of the presidential guard to release President Bazoum from detention and refrain from violence.”

He said it was encouraging to see the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union condemn the situation and defend Niger’s democracy.

“We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of our citizens,” Mr. Sullivan said. “Niger is a critical partner for the United States. We have shared values on democracy and human rights and collaborate to advance regional security and prosperity, and our substantial cooperation with the government of Niger is predicated on Niger’s continued commitment to democratic standards.”

Niger is a landlocked country in West Africa that is home to roughly 25 million people and borders large nations such as Nigeria, Mali, Chad, Libya and Algeria.

