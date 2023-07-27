District of Columbia police arrested a 13-year-old girl for carjacking Tuesday after authorities said she was among a group of juveniles who rear-ended the victim’s car and assaulted the driver before stealing the vehicle.

Law enforcement said the three suspects crashed into the victim’s car just before 5:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of 14th Street NW.

That’s when the suspects got out of their vehicle and attacked the victim. The suspects then fled the area in the victim’s car.

Responding officers came across the stolen vehicle a block away from the carjacking site, where police said the three juveniles bailed from the vehicle and fled into an alley.

Officers canvassed the area and stopped the 13-year-old girl. Police said she yelled for the other two juvenile suspects to run after she was stopped.

The teen girl was charged with unarmed carjacking. Another one of the juveniles was stopped by police but wasn’t arrested.

Police said they were able to recover the victim’s vehicle.

