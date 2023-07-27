By Eric Tucker - Associated Press - Thursday, July 27, 2023

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department’s classified documents investigation.

The additional allegations of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information were added to the indictment Thursday by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s team of prosecutors.

A new defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, was also added to the case.

