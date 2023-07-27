Twitter owner Elon Musk announced upcoming changes to Twitter’s look just days after rebranding the social media site as X.

The announcement came Thursday after a user suggested changes to the way that the verified checkmarks look amid the rebrand. The user suggested that the verification badges be turned black to better reflect the color scheme of X.

Mr. Musk responded to the user by saying that, soon, Twitter will only have a dark mode that will be “better in every way.”

Currently, Twitter enables users to choose between a light mode, a grey mode and a dark mode. Many users say dark mode is easier on the eyes and saves battery life.

Mr. Musk ushered Twitter into a new era this week by adding the sleek X logo to the app and commandeering the @X handle from another user. Mr. Musk plans to make X an “everything” app that can handle not only social media but shopping, streaming and financial transactions as well.

The plan has hit a few snags along the way, however. Currently, Twitter is going to have to battle Microsoft and Meta for the rights to X, as both companies hold X-related trademarks.

