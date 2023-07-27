Former Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama says he is surprised that special counsel Jack Smith hasn’t contacted him in the federal probe into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to “rescind” the results of the 2020 election.

Mr. Brooks, a Republican who had a falling out with Mr. Trump in 2022, told NBC News he would be happy to speak to prosecutors.

“If they asked me to, I’d explain what I know about it. Whether it’s relevant or material, I’m not sure,” Mr. Brooks said. “I was shocked [Mr. Trump] was so blatant about it — illegal conduct.”

Mr. Brooks was a staunch supporter of Mr. Trump. He fell out of favor with the ex-president during his Senate primary in 2022.

The former congressman told supporters it was time to move on from 2020 and focus on future elections, attracting the ire of Mr. Trump, who revoked his primary-race endorsement and backed now-Sen. Katie Britt for the GOP nomination.

Mr. Brooks says Mr. Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 results stretched deep into the following year, as late as September 2021.

“Donald Trump wanted me to do four things: advocate rescinding the election, advocate physically removing Joe Biden from the White House, advocate reinstating Donald Trump as president of the United States and advocate a new special election for president of the United States — all of which violate the U.S. Constitution and federal law,” Mr. Brooks said. “And after I got done explaining that to him, he withdrew his endorsement and endorsed my opponent. So I’m mildly surprised none of these people have made inquiries about the details of this, but it is what it is.”

Mr. Trump is the front-runner in the 2024 GOP primary for president. He continues to say the 2020 contest was rigged against him as he tries to fend off a number of criminal charges.

“They don’t go after the people who cheated in the election, they only go after the people who report on or question the cheating,” Mr. Trump said in a Truth Social video late Wednesday.

Mr. Smith’s probe appears to be wrapping up. A grand jury could vote to indict Mr. Trump over his post-election actions before the end of the week.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.