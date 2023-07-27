NEWS AND OPINION:

Iowa has not lost its traditional charm for high-profile Republicans. A sizable number of them will travel to the Hawkeye State to attend the Iowa Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Dinner — billed as “Iowa’s biggest political event of the year.”

And it is a very big deal.

The program begins with a sumptuous dinner in the main ballroom of the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. A total of 13 presidential candidates will address the audience for a limited amount of time.

“Candidates in attendance will be able to address the audience for a maximum of 10 minutes. Microphones will be automatically shut off at the 10-minute mark,” the Iowa GOP advises.

Here’s who will be there, listed in the order that they will appear:

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, entrepreneur Perry Johnson, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, business consultant Ryan Binkley, talk-show commentator Larry Elder, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former President Donald Trump.

When dinner is over and candidate speeches are through, the receptions begin for each candidate elsewhere in the venue. Eleven separate receptions are planned — described as a way for each presidential hopeful to “host guests as they see fit,” according to the Iowa GOP.

AM RADIO GETS SOME LOVE

The prospect that familiar old AM radios could soon disappear from cars troubled many Americans who valued the familiar format.

However the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee passed the “AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act” on Thursday to ensure that AM radio remains valued and available.

The legislation includes a rule “requiring devices that can receive signals and play content transmitted by AM broadcast stations be installed as standard equipment in motor vehicles manufactured in the United States.”

“AM radio serves a critical function during emergencies. It reliably gets important information to the public, which is why several former FEMA administrators and representatives of the emergency response community have called for AM radio to remain in vehicles. AM radio is also vital to free expression and viewpoint diversity. With low barriers to entry, it allows Americans, especially conservatives, to communicate their points of view and help free speech flourish.” noted Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway..

The development has already won praise from the National Accusation of Broadcasters.

“This legislation enables AM radio’s continued role as the backbone of the nation’s Emergency Alert System,” said Curtis LeGeyt, president of the organization, in a written statement.

The legislation has been sent to the Senate floor for a vote.

ANOTHER BORDER CHALLENGE

The heroic Border Patrol has had yet another unique encounter with would-be border crossers, this involving a fake Border Patrol truck in California.

At 6:15 a.m. on July 22, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents observed an individual cutting the steel international boundary fence, some five miles from the Calexico Port of Entry. When authorities arrived on scene, they found a “cloned truck” painted to resemble an official vehicle — along with 17 individuals who Border Patrol agents suspected would have been smuggled across the border in a matter of minutes.

The fence was repaired and the small crowd detained by Mexican authorities, who also seized the fake truck.

“Transnational criminal organizations profit by going to great lengths to smuggle people and contraband into the United States. Impersonating law enforcement officials is both reckless and illegal,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a written statement.

“The men and women of the El Centro Sector Border Patrol thank our partner, director Maestro Pedro Ariel Mendivil Garcia, and the Direccion de Seguridad Publica Municipal in Mexicali for their continued support of achieving the common goal of border security,” acting Chief Patrol Agent Daniel Parra said in the statement.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Climate Counselor.”

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen revealed Thursday that Ethan Zindler will serve as the Treasury Department’s new “Climate Counselor.”

Mr. Zindler will lead the official Treasury Climate Hub, which was launched in 2021, and advise Ms. Yellen on climate matters, He’ll also lead Treasury’s efforts to “facilitate and unlock the financing needed for investments to achieve a net-zero economy at home and abroad,” according to the announcement.

“I believe it is imperative that we continue to take decisive action to fight climate change, for the sake of our planet and for the benefit of the global economy,” Ms. Yellen said in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 60% of U.S. adults have “little or no” confidence in the national news media.

• 83% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 31% of Democrats agree.

• 27% have “some confidence” in the national news media.

• 14% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree.

• 13% have “a great deal or a lot” of confidence in the national news media.

• 3% of Republicans, 9% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Marquette University Law School survey of 1,005 U.S. adults conducted July 7-12 and released Thursday.

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.