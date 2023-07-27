The consulates for Mexico and Guatemala are cautioning their countrymen about the violent crime plaguing America’s capital.

Guatemala’s consular published a notice Tuesday saying the District of Columbia is witnessing a significant increase in violent crime and robberies.

The consular for Mexico said in its late Monday notice that “the city of Washington, D.C., is experiencing a significant increase in crime in areas previously considered safe.”

Mexican Consul Rafael Laveaga told Telemundo44 that “police departments agree that there has been an increase in criminal acts. We are part of the community, and we want to do our share, as simple as that.”

D.C. police statistics show that every major crime is up in the city this year — from homicides (16%) and robberies (62%) to sexual assaults (25%) and carjackings (97%). Violent crime is up 38% compared with 2022, with total crime up 30% as well.

Mr. Laveaga’s advice to his countrymen is to “be aware of our surroundings, pay attention to our surroundings when we are going to withdraw money from an ATM, do not resist if they assault you and want to take our car.”

Brooke Pinto, the Ward 2 Democrat and chairwoman of the D.C. Council’s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, told WRC-TV that she is “deeply concerned by the rise in crime and how it affects D.C. residents and families as well as visitors to our city.”

“The fact that violence has reached a level that has led a consulate who calls D.C. home to warn their community about crimes is unacceptable and represents far too many lives lost and far too many families left traumatized,” Ms. Pinto’s statement continued.

