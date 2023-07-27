Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, will introduce Thursday legislation that could pave the way for a new Washington Commanders stadium to be built on the land of RFK Stadium in the District.

The “D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act” would allow the construction of a mixed-use development site that could include the building of a stadium, recreation facilities or commercial and residential sites on the federally owned land. The legislation calls for the federal government to extend the lease of the land to the District for up to 99 years.

Thursday’s legislation — which has bipartisan support and is co-sponsored by Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District’s non-voting member in the House — also comes a week after Josh Harris took over as owner of the Commanders. Building a new stadium is among the biggest long-term priorities for the Commanders, whose lease at FedEx Field expires in 2027.

“After discussing city initiatives with D.C. Mayor Bowser and other local stakeholders, it has become clear that addressing the deteriorating conditions at the RFK Memorial stadium site is a top economic priority for the city,” Mr. Comer, Kentucky Republican, said in a statement. “I’m proud to introduce the bipartisan D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act, which is long overdue legislation that will provide D.C. leaders the opportunity to revitalize the RFK stadium site.

“This legislation is set to pave the way for local officials to create meaningful new jobs, add millions in city revenue, and transform the Anacostia River waterfront into a lively destination for all.”

Though the legislation could allow the construction of a new stadium at RFK, there are still obstacles the team could face that may ultimately prevent them from doing so. The bill must pass Congress and be signed into law. The possibility of a new stadium has faced resistance from the D.C. Council, with several members voicing opposition to working with the Commanders over (now former) owner Dan Snyder’s series of scandals.

The Commanders also could have other options to build a stadium in Maryland or Virginia.

As Mr. Comer introduced legislation Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was set to attend the team’s practice in Ashburn. Mr. Youngkin, a Republican, has been a proponent of the Commanders building a stadium in the state, though the governor’s efforts have been stifled in recent years, as two pieces of state legislation failed to advance out of a subcommittee last year. The Virginia Senate also rejected a proposal from Mr. Youngkin earlier this year that called for the state to commit $500,000 for a stadium study.

In Maryland, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore has appeared open to working with the Commanders. His predecessor, Republican Larry Hogan, signed a deal that called for the state to borrow up to $400 million to revamp the area around FedEx Field.

The Commanders’ sale to Harris figures to be more palatable for jurisdictions to work with the team. Previously, local officials cited Snyder and the workplace investigations into the Commanders as reasons they objected to a stadium project.

Since buying the Commanders, Harris has been asked about the possibility of a stadium at RFK, as well as his overall plans to find the franchise a new home. In Minnesota, where the NFL approved the sale, Harris told reporters that he understood that RFK is the “spiritual home” for many Commanders fans, but said there were other priorities that his ownership group had to address first before working on a new stadium.

At his introductory press conference a day later, Harris said he and his partners were focused on creating “great experiences” for fans. The group plans to renovate FedEx Field as they search for a new home, though has yet to release specifics.

“As far as the stadium experience — long run — we would love to have a stadium where the opposing players fear to come, and our fans love to come and our players love to come and feel welcomed,” Harris said. “That’s what I experienced at RFK. And whatever happens with the stadium, that’s the kind of stadium experience I want to create.”

Still, the legislation in Congress is significant. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has long advocated for the Commanders to return to the nation’s capital, where the team played from 1937 to 1996 before moving to Landover, Maryland. And over the past year, Mr. Comer has embraced working with the city and Ms. Bowser to make it a realistic possibility.

“I was happy to speak with the Washington @Commanders new owner Josh Harris and congratulate him and his partners on the purchase of our hometown football team #FreshStart #SportsCapital,” Ms. Bowser tweeted last week.

