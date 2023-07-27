Former President Donald Trump’s legal team was meeting with special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday as the grand jury moved closer to a possible indictment.

The meeting comes as the grand jury reconvenes to probe Mr. Trump’s efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Jurors normally meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays but had not been seen inside the federal courthouse in Washington since last week, according to media reports.

The meeting in Washington between Mr. Trump’s lawyers and Mr. Smith’s team was first reported by CNN. Mr. Trump’s legal team and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department sent Mr. Trump a letter indicating that he is a target of the investigation, setting the stage for an indictment. If the jurors pull the trigger on an indictment, it will be the third time the former president has been hit with criminal charges.

Federal prosecutors wrote in the letter that Mr. Trump could be charged with violating a federal law enacted to crack down on post-Civil War voting intimidation. Mr. Smith’s letter also referred to three criminal statutes, including conspiracy to defraud the government and obstruction of an official proceeding.

