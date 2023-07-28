The Transportation Department this week signed up the first nine commercial ships for its Tanker Security Program, which provides the Pentagon with a fleet of privately owned bulk petroleum carriers.

Biden administration officials said the program will deliver fuel to U.S. military units around the world and create “hundreds of good jobs” for American merchant mariners.

“The TSP accomplishes two key maritime sealift objectives: It grows our U.S.-flagged fleet and it significantly expands our ability to deliver vital fuel supplies to support military missions across the globe,” said retired Navy Rear Adm. Ann Phillips, administrator of the U.S. Maritime Administration. “Implementation of the TSP is a significant milestone for MARAD and the U.S. maritime industry.”

The U.S. Maritime Administration falls under the Transportation Department.

The companies selected for enrollment in the TSP are Overseas Shipholding Group, Crowley-Stena Marine Solutions and Seabulk Tankers. Each is providing three merchant vessels for the program. They will receive up to $6 million for each ship in the program.

Four of the tankers are already U.S.-flagged ships and operating as part of the TSP while the Coast Guard is working to register the others, officials said.

“This award highlights the benefits of cooperation between the merchant marine industry and the military,” Overseas Shipholding Group CEO Sam Norton said in a statement. “By working together, we are providing loyal and experienced U.S. citizen mariners, reliable vessels and advanced equipment for our nation’s benefit.”

The Tanker Security Program was authorized as part of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. The Transportation Department said the TSP will “meet national defense and other security requirements and maintain a United States presence in international commercial shipping.”

Each ship in the TSP must be less than 10 years old, have a fuel-carrying capacity of 230,000 barrels and be available for emergency needs.

The companies also must be enrolled in the Maritime Administration’s sexual assault and harassment prevention program.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.