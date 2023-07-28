President Biden plans to host the leaders of Japan and South Korea for a trilateral summit at Camp David in Maryland on Aug. 18, the White House said Friday.

Mr. Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol plan to discuss ways to increase their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and address the “continued threat” posed by North Korea.

The leaders also are expected to discuss ways to strengthen their ties to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a political and economic union of 10 countries in Southeast Asia.

“The summit will advance a shared trilateral vision for addressing global and regional security challenges, promoting a rules-based international order, and bolstering economic prosperity,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Japan and South Korea have a thorny history, though they are both considered key partners to the U.S.

Mr. Biden is courting Indo-Pacific allies as he contends with Chinese aggression in the region and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’s refusal to give up nuclear weapons and advanced missiles.

The U.S. leader hosted then-Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House early in his term in 2021, and Mr. Yoon visited for a state dinner in April.

Mr. Biden also courted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by hosting a state dinner for him in June.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.