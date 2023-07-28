Former President Donald Trump lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith and President Biden’s Department of Justice, calling for Mr. Smith and others to be jailed.

Mr. Trump took to his social media platform on to lambast Mr. Smith, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

“They ought to throw Deranged Jack Smith and his Thug Prosecutors in jail, with Meritless Garland and Trump Hating Lisa Monaco,” Mr. Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social. “They have totally Weaponized the Department of Injustice.”

Mr. Trump railed: “Whatever happened to the Crooked Joe Biden Boxes Case? Why was Hillary Clinton allowed to delete 33,000 emails, many of them Classified, AFTER getting a Subpoena from Congress? Why was Bill Clinton allowed to take tapes out of the W.H. in his socks? Why has no other President ever been charged? ELECTION FRAUD!”

His barbed post comes after Mr. Smith filed additional charges in his investigation into whether the former president illegally mishandled classified government documents.

The latest charges were for willful retention of national defense information and two more obstruction counts. Mr. Smith’s additional charges bring the total to 40 criminal counts against Mr. Trump.

The former president’s lawyers wrapped up a meeting on Thursday with federal prosecutors over a possible third stack of indictments against Mr. Trump for his involvement in attempting to overturn the 2020 election and events that lead up to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Trump said his lawyers warned after the meeting that another indictment against him would be unjustified, and destroy an already divided country.

