A state judge on Friday rejected efforts by theme park giant Disney to throw out a state lawsuit challenging a “back room deal” that attempted to block the state from ending the park’s unique autonomy.

Florida’s 9th Circuit Court Judge Margaret Schreiber denied Disney’s request to toss out a lawsuit filed by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

The district board is suing Disney over its last-minute move to nullify the state’s takeover earlier this year of the long-autonomous theme park district.

The board, appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, voted to nullify the countermove by Disney to block the state takeover.

Disney, in a separate court action, is suing the DeSantis administration over what the company believes is “weaponization of its powers to inflict political punishment.”

Disney and Mr. DeSantis have been engaged in a public battle over state legislation banning LGBTQ and other “woke” curriculum from being taught in public schools.

Disney executives asked him to scuttle the legislation and when it was signed into law, they publicly pledged to work to reverse it.

In response, Mr. DeSantis signed legislation ending the Reedy Creek special district and installed his own appointees to control the area.

Disney maneuvered to circumvent the takeover utilizing a legal loophole and a vote by the Reedy Creek District Board.

That vote was nullified later by the DeSantis-appointed tourism board, which subsequently sued Disney over the maneuver.

Disney had enjoyed a one-of-a-kind special taxing and governing district since 1967. Florida approved the district at the behest of Walt Disney, who sought independence from state and local governments to build and expand his theme park empire.

The district has held special autonomy and authority over 39 square miles in Orange and Osceola counties, including the Disney theme parks and resorts, more than 170 miles of roads, and the cities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista.

Mr. DeSantis, polling second in the GOP presidential primary, has promoted his battle with Disney on the campaign trail, framing it as a fight against “woke culture.”

The governor’s office praised the court ruling Friday in a statement provided to The Washington Times.

“We are pleased to see that Disney will have to defend themselves on the merits instead of having the corporate press spike the football on their behalf,” a DeSantis spokesman said. “Disney has no right to its own government and special privileges. Governor DeSantis will ensure that there will be a level playing field for businesses in Florida.”

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.