President Biden will meet with King Charles for the first time since the British monarch’s coronation when the president sets off for a summit in Europe this month.

The White House says Mr. Biden will start his July 9-13 trip in the U.K. to meet with the king and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Buckingham Palace said the meeting between Mr. Biden and Charles will occur Monday, July 10, at Windsor Castle, the BBC reports.

Mr. Biden did not attend Charles’ coronation in May, though first lady Jill Biden was on hand for the ceremony. The first couple attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September, and Mr. Sunak visited Mr. Biden in Washington last month.

Mr. Biden will stop in the U.K. on his way to Vilnius, Lithuania, for a high-stakes NATO Summit on July 11-12.

The military alliance will rally as it responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and discusses membership for Sweden, which faces obstacles from leaders in Turkey.

Mr. Biden will follow the NATO summit with a stop in Helsinki, Finland, for the U.S.-Nordic Leaders’ Summit on July 13.

Finland was recently admitted to NATO in response to Russia’s aggression in Europe.

