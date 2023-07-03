The British tourist who went viral for etching his name into the side of Rome’s historic Colosseum is expressing “sincere remorse” for his potentially criminal actions.

Major Roberto Martina with the Carabinieri, Italy’s federal police force, told the Daily Mail that 27-year-old tourist Ivan Dimitrov was “very upset by what he had done, and he kept apologizing for it.”

Major Martina said that Mr. Dimitrov’s concerns mostly stemmed from learning about the possible criminal penalties he could face — anywhere from two to five years in jail and a fine of up to 15,000 euro.

An American tourist captured Mr. Dimitrov using a key to carve what appeared to say “Ivan and Hayley 23” into the side of the Colosseum’s wall late last month.

Mr. Dimitrov was believed to be etching his name and the name of his girlfriend, Hayley Bracey, into the nearly 2,000-year-old structure.

“Are you serious man?” the American asked Mr. Dimitrov in the video. The Brit then turns around and smiles and the American says “Stupid a—hole” as he walks away.

Mr. Dimitrov and Ms. Bracey, 33, are both fitness trainers who live in Bristol, UK, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation.

The Carabinieri got a hold of the couple by phone while they were traveling in Bulgaria.

Major Martina said that the video evidence provides a strong case against Mr. Dimitrov. Ms. Bracey is not facing any charges at this time.

The BBC reported that the incident upset many Italian officials, including Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, who said, “This act was offensive to everyone around the world who appreciates the value of archaeology, monuments and history.”

The Colosseum is a protected Unesco World Heritage Site, which means it is considered to have “outstanding universal value.”

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.