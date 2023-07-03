Fourth of July light shows will include noticeably less bang this year as American cities scrap fireworks in favor of fluttering drones because of worries about safety and climate change.

Among those switching to flying machines with blinking lights instead of the traditional rockets’ red glares are Boulder, Colorado; San Diego, California; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Boulder is home to the University of Colorado and held an annual “Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast” fireworks show since 1941 until COVID-19 restrictions disrupted its display.

The city whose fireworks show was named for a 500-plus-pound live buffalo mascot called Ralphie that charges onto the school’s football field before games said it made the switch to drones this year because of safety concerns.

“The shift from traditional fireworks to drones was not an easy decision and based on a number of factors, including increased fire danger fueled by climate change,” the City of Boulder announced on its website. “While the show is going to be a bit different, it promises to be a fantastic show that aligns with our Sustainability, Equity and Resilience Framework.”

Fireworks can cause physical harm. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said more than 10,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for injuries from fireworks in 2022, and 11 people died. The commission’s annual fireworks report for 2022 said firecrackers and sparklers caused the most injuries, not rockets which dominate professional displays employed by municipalities.

Still, cities have been burned by pyrotechnics in the past. San Diego famously set off all of its fireworks at once during Independence Day celebrations in 2012, which proceeded to spread widely online where millions of people have since watched the glorious display of freedom.

While the San Diego Big Bay Boom continues in 2023 with fireworks, San Diego’s La Jolla and Ocean Beach are replacing their fireworks displays with drones.

The La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club’s website said its show will feature a fleet of 100 drones flying approximately 350 feet above the shoreline starting at 8:45 p.m.

“Those who attend the free event can anticipate a stunning 15-minute performance showcasing a symphony of lights and color, expertly choreographed to simulate the awe of actual fireworks, as well as an array of patriotic imagery,” the club’s website said.

A website for Ocean Beach’s inaugural Fourth of July drone display directs people to look for a single drone over Ocean Beach Elementary School near 9 p.m., which will be followed by a quieter, pet-friendly show of some 300 drones forming patterns in the sky.

The Ocean Beach drone show organizers’ website said it opted to trash fireworks because of structural damage to its pier, growing pressure over environmental issues and “concern for the welfare of pets and those who suffered from PTSD.”

Other concerns driving the change to drones include fears of worsening air quality, which many Americans have already experienced from Canadian wildfires sending smoke across the U.S. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said last week her city’s switch to drones was a proactive measure in response to concerns about air quality and wildfires amid rising summer temperatures in the West.

Beyond the holiday, drone shows are likely here to stay as an alternative to fireworks. Major professional sports franchises also are switching to drone shows as an added summer attraction.

Last week, NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks welcomed its newest players with a drone show and the MLB’s Philadelphia Phillies also greeted fans with a drone show. The Los Angeles Dodgers are holding a drone show on Friday after a game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Drone shows are not for everyone and are expensive.

A small drone show can cost as much as $20,000. Larger shows can carry a price tag of several hundred thousand dollars, according to Flying Magazine. The aviation-focused publication said a fireworks display often costs under $7,000 by comparison, and drone shows often require Federal Aviation Administration exemptions to launch.

Some people, however, have concluded that Independence Day is not as star-spangled awesome if America fails to blow stuff up.

Southern California’s Imperial Beach held a drone show last Fourth of July after a fireworks company canceled one week before the holiday, according to NBC San Diego. The City of Imperial Beach’s website said traditional fireworks will return to its Independence Day festivities on Tuesday night.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.