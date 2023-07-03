A Texas man who went missing as a teenager eight years ago turned up safe Saturday, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias went missing on March 6, 2015, when he was out walking his dogs as a 17-year-old.

Mr. Farias, now 25, was found unresponsive outside of a church with cuts and bruises all over his body, his mother told Houston ABC affiliate KTRK-TV.

He is receiving treatment at an area hospital.

The Farias’ dogs returned home without their collars on the day that teenage Rudy went missing. Authorities launched a multi-day search effort for Rudy in 2015, but the search was suspended roughly a week later.

Mr. Farias suffered from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, especially after his brother was killed in a motorcycle accident years earlier.

“He watched his best friend die right in front of him,” Brenda Paradise, a private investigator hired by the Farias family, told NBC News in April 2015. “His brother was his best friend in the world. He’s just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should.”

Mr. Farias’ mother said that her son will only say a few words at a time while he’s recovering at the hospital.

The family doesn’t know where he’s been or why he left in the first place.

