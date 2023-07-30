Trump attorney Alina Habba praised her client Sunday for being the “most ethical American” amid several criminal charges for alleged campaign finance violations and mishandling classified documents after leaving office.

Former President Donald Trump’s latest legal woes came last week in the classified documents case when the Justice Department filed additional charges for allegedly attempting to delete surveillance footage from his South Florida state, an allegation Ms. Habba denied.

“When he has his turn in court and when we get to file our papers, you will see that every single video, every single surveillance tape that was requested, was turned over,” she said on “Fox News Sunday.” “If President Trump didn’t want something turned over, I assure you, that is something that could have been done, but he never would act like that. He is the most ethical American I know.”

Ms. Habba argued that the obstruction of justice charges could not have been committed because no tapes were ultimately deleted.

“What was the obstruction of justice because no tapes were deleted,” she said. “He turned them over, he cooperated as he always does. But they would like the American public to believe in these bogus indictments that there are some facts that say that President Trump was obstructing justice.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.