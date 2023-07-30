An Indiana gun store accused of supplying hundreds of illegal weapons to Chicago’s streets announced last week that it’s closing for good.

Westforth Sports Inc. has begun liquidating assets but hasn’t set a firm date for when it will close, attorney Timothy Rudd said in a Friday statement. He also said that the city of Chicago’s lawsuit against store owner Earl Westforth didn’t factor into his decision to retire.

“Mr. Westforth is retiring on his own timetable and on his own terms, just as it should be,” Mr. Rudd said in the statement. “As for the City’s efforts or intent to try and resurrect its claims in Cook County, Illinois or anywhere else, Westforth Sports will continue to defend any claims by the City of Chicago just as it has to date.”

Chicago prosecutors and Westforth’s legal team will meet in court next month over accusations that the store knowingly allowed people to straw-purchase guns and then illegally resell them in the Windy City.

But the city’s lead prosecutor still took a moment to celebrate the store’s closing in her own statement Friday.

“For years, Westforth was the number one supplier of out-of-state crime guns recovered by Chicago police, fueling our city’s gun violence crisis,” Mary Richardson-Lowry, the city’s corporation counsel, said. “Their closing represents a significant victory for gun safety in our City.”

Chicago sued Westforth in 2021 for illegally selling weapons that resulted in “hundreds, if not thousands” of illegal guns making their way into the Windy City, according to the lawsuit.

A Cook County judge tossed the case in May by saying there wasn’t enough connection between Westforth and Illinois for the local court to exercise jurisdiction.

Chicago prosecutors filed an amended complaint last month that contended there was a direct connection since employees knew guns were being purchased by frontmen who would go on to illegally resell the firearms in Chicago. Westforth’s legal team opposed the motion, setting up the August status conference in court.

Chicago police said in a 2017 report that Westforth Sports was the third-largest supplier of guns used in crimes in the city.

Between 2013 and 2016, just over 2% of all crime guns recovered in the city came from Westforth.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.