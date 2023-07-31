Biden family business associate Devon Archer arrived at a congressional office building Monday to deliver a closed-door deposition to lawmakers investigating whether President Biden was involved in influence-peddling schemes.

Archer, 49, walked into a House office building with his lawyer and smiled at a throng of reporters and cameras but declined to answer questions. He’s facing a year-long jail sentence after losing his appeal of an unrelated securities fraud conviction.

Congressional investigators were waiting inside for Archer, hoping he would provide details about allegations about President Biden’s direct role in the family’s foreign deals that raked in millions of dollars from China, Ukraine and other foreign countries.

Mr. Biden has denied any involvement or knowledge of business deals set up by his son, Hunter Biden, and other family members.

Archer’s testimony came after Justice Department officials sent an unusual Saturday letter to the judge in his securities fraud case, urging her to set a date and a time for Mr. Archer to surrender and start his prison term.

The letter to Judge Ronnie Abrams drew outrage from House Republicans, who accused the Justice Department of trying to block Archer from testifying or intimidating him into silence.

On Sunday, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams sent a follow-up letter, stating that Archer’s surrender “be scheduled to occur after the defendant’s congressional testimony is completed.”

Archer’s lawyer has indicated his client is willing to speak to lawmakers and past emails Archer sent to Hunter Biden signal he felt jilted by the Biden family following his 2016 arrest on securities fraud.

Some legal analysts have warned Archer, a long-time loyal Democrat, may be unwilling to say anything incriminating about President Biden that could result in retribution from the Justice Department.

