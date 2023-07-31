The bustling Washington restaurant scene was on full display for some of the best tennis players in the world Sunday night, as the Citi Taste of Tennis event at The Wharf kicked off tournament week in D.C.

The airy, chandelier-clad La Vie, with windows on the Washington Channel, was the backdrop for the stars of the Mubadala Citi DC Open to enjoy themselves before main draw play began.

WTA world No. 3 Jessica Pegula and defending women’s champion Liudmila Samsonova arrived early to take in the scene. They were later joined on the event’s blue carpet by ATP world No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime and 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, both of Canada, along with American J.J. Wolf and Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, among others.

The most popular players milling about the crowd were husband and wife duo Gael Monfils of France and recent Wimbledon semifinalist Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who shook hands and posed for pictures with multiple fans.

With respect to the players, some of D.C.’s best chefs and restaurants also shared the spotlight, featuring mostly light, refreshing bites — many seafood inspired — with a couple of comfort food noshes mixed in.

Ceviche was a desired appetizer, offered in shrimp and halibut forms from chef John Mooney of Union Market bistro Bidwell and chef James Thomas from Penn Quarter’s Cafe Riggs, respectively. Other District stalwarts went the main-course route, with Wharf-based Nara-Ya handing out all of its lobster fried rice and host La Vie doing the same with its schwarma grilled lamb chops.

For those struggling to choose between the styles, Scott Circle spot Gerrard Street Kitchen and chef Bader Ali bridged the gap with a short rib taco on freshly-grilled paratha on the same plate with a spicy sushi roll.

The food was primarily District inspired, but the featured drinks boasted a heavy Italian influence. Segafredo turned their coffee into a cocktail program featuring rich and frothy espresso martinis and a non-alcoholic sparkling Americano, while Northern Italian vintner Zonin went with a bubblier approach, offering a coastal lemon spritz alongside their prosecco. To top off the Italian kick, regional spot Dolci Gelati had six different flavors of their gelato to choose from.

The event was the official party for players before the combined ATP and WTA 500-level tournament begins in earnest Monday in Rock Creek Park.

