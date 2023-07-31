Prosecutors in the Bahamas charged the wife of a former Auburn football player and her lover Friday with plotting to kill her husband, according to a report.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, appeared in court last week to face charges she and accomplices plotted to kill her husband Robert Shiver, according to Bahamas Court News.

Terrance Bethel, her 28-year-old alleged lover, and co-conspirator Faron Newbold, 29, also appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

The outlet reported that police were investigating a break-in at a bar in Guana Cay when they found WhatsApp messages discussing the murder plot on the suspect’s phone.

Mr. Shiver played long snapper for the Auburn Tigers from 2006-08. The couple met in college, where Mrs. Shiver was a cheerleader.

Mrs. Shiver and the other two suspects are due back in court Oct. 5. None of them have entered a plea at this point.

