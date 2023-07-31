Police in North Carolina believe that a man intentionally drove into a crowd of migrants Sunday, sending all six victims to the hospital.
The Lincolnton Police Department said the suspect targeted the migrants by plowing into them outside a Walmart just after 1:15 p.m.
All the migrant workers were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police described the suspect as an older White male. He was driving a black, midsize SUV.
Authorities are still working on a motive.
Lincolnton is about 40 miles outside Charlotte.
• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.
Copyright © 2023 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.
Click to Read More and View Comments
Click to Hide
Please read our comment policy before commenting.