Police in Los Angeles said a mob beat a security guard to death outside a Hollywood nightclub early Sunday morning.

Authorities said officers were called to the Dragonfly Hollywood club around 2 a.m. due to a group of between seven to 11 people who were jumping the security guard.

“The victim was working at this nightclub, and a large group – for unknown reasons – confronted that security guard, causing him to fall into the street,” LAPD West Bureau Homicide Division Detective Samuel Marullo said. “At which time the group advanced and kicked and stomped him to death.”

The security guard — who was only identified as a man in his 30s — was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspects fled the scene shortly after the attack.

LAPD doesn’t know whether the fight started inside or outside the club.

Police haven’t arrested anyone or released suspect descriptions related to this incident.

