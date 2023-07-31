MONTGOMERY, Ala. — U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, of Alabama, said Monday that she has returned home from the hospital and is recovering after a non-life threatening condition caused sudden numbness in her face.

Britt, 41, said she suddenly experienced the numbness last weekend in Montgomery and was briefly admitted to a local hospital for observation. Doctors determined the symptoms were a result of swelling of a facial nerve, “most likely caused by a post-viral infection,” she said.

“My condition is not life-threatening, and recovery could take several weeks. I am grateful for the medical professionals providing excellent care, and my family and I are deeply grateful for your prayers,” Britt said in a statement.

A specialist from the University of Alabama at Birmingham evaluated her in an outpatient setting and concurred in a treatment plan, Britt said.

Congress is currently in a five-week recess that began Friday and will last until Sept. 5.