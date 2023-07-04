A pair of congressional Democrats marked Independence Day by slamming instead of celebrating the nation’s founding.

Rep. Cori Bush, Missouri Democrat, used the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence to plug reparations and denounce America’s founders.

She introduced a resolution in May in support of a bill to study reparations for Black Americans.

“The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn’t recognize Black people as human,” she wrote. “Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now.”

Ms. Bush’s statement that the Declaration didn’t recognize Black people as human is false — it does not mention Black people or slavery at all, nor does it say some people are human and others not. At the time of the Declaration, there were free Blacks in every one of the then-colonies, even those where slavery was widespread.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York, another member of the “squad” of far-left House Democrats, also rebuked the nation in a Fourth of July tweet.

“This July 4th, we must remember that we stand on stolen land toiled by enslaved Africans and recommit ourselves to the fight for freedom, equality, & justice so that these ideals are accessible to everyone, not just a privileged few,” Mr. Bowman said. “We are not free until everyone is truly free.”

Critics on social media accused the second-term Democrats of failing to appreciate the sacrifices of the founders and a faulty understanding of U.S. history.

Those commenting on Ms. Bush’s tweet included conservative pundit Ian Miles Cheong, who asked, “Don’t you think more than enough white people paid for it with their blood during the Civil War?”

Asked the “Redheaded libertarian”: “How many slaves did John Adams and Roger Sherman own?”

Oh my god. You were never a slave. You live in the greatest and freest country in the world, and you’re an elected member of the United States Congress. No one is oppressing you. You have a huge amount of privilege. A little gratitude to your country for one day couldn’t hurt. — Matt Antar (@mantarnyc) July 4, 2023

Conservative podcaster Wayne DuPree tweeted: “Didn’t this happen in 1776? And today you’re in Congress? Representing your district? Getting paid six figures for race baiting?”

Jeremy Redfern, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, quoted civil-rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.’s praise for the “magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.”

“You’re gonna need reparations for this ratio,” quipped Mr. Redfern.

Do you commies have any new material? This “stolen land” thing is boring. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 4, 2023

Mr. Bowman also met with scorn from the right on social media.

“You are among the most powerful politicians in the most privileged country at the most privileged time in human history,” tweeted the @AGHamilton29 account. “How about taking a minute to stop lecturing and be grateful for it?”

Paul Gessing, president of New Mexico’s free-market Rio Grande Foundation, asked: “Who isn’t free? Please offer specifics.”

Most members of Congress, including Democrats, marked the Fourth of July holiday by honoring the founders.

“Happy July 4th! Today, we’re reminded of our Founder’s vision of freedom in America nearly two and a half centuries ago,” tweeted former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “This inspiring vision has guided generations of activists in their work to expand freedom, and we won’t rest until this vision is realized for all Americans.”

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.