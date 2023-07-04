Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first term on the bench has left Supreme Court watchers wondering if the court’s first Black woman jurist is its most liberal — or if that title belongs to Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s first Latina member.

“I’d say they’re very close together and I’d be hard-pressed to argue who is ‘more left.’ Their styles are also similar, perhaps because of their experience as trial judges,” said Ilya Shapiro, director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute.

Justice Sotomayor made history in 2009 by becoming the first Hispanic justice on the Supreme Court after President Obama nominated her. Before that, she had experience as a federal judge in the Southern District of New York and on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Similarly, Justice Jackson had experience as a federal judge in the District of Columbia and spent a few months on the D.C. Circuit Court. In addition to being the court’s first Black female justice, she is the first to have been a federal public defender.

Progressives, pleased with her record of ruling against former President Donald Trump on a number of occasions while serving on the lower courts, cheered Justice Jackson’s appointment, which fulfilled President Biden’s campaign promise to nominate the first Black female justice.

But Adam Feldman, Supreme Court scholar and creator of EmpiricalSCOTUS blog, said Justice Sotomayor is the court’s most liberal jurist, according to his calculations.

“Sotomayor is to the left of Jackson although perhaps less than some expected this term. We see a bit of this difference through these two justices’ votes this term and especially with Jackson ending in the majority more frequently than Sotomayor for the term,” Mr. Feldman said.

He noted that Justice Jackson dissented with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Brett M. Kavanaugh in a court decision that let stand a California law requiring breeding pigs to be housed in more space. Animal rights activists championed the law, but pork industry officials argued it would change production nationwide and increase costs.

The dissent said the case should be sent back to lower courts for further review in light of the pork industry’s argument about the burden on interstate commerce.

“This would be a highly unusual lineup in dissent for Justice Sotomayor to join,” Mr. Feldman said.

But Josh Blackman, a professor at South Texas College of Law, said he believes Justice Jackson to be the most liberal justice, pointing to her reasoning in the term’s most-watched case over the legality of affirmative action.

“Justice Jackson is to the left of Justice Sotomayor. She dissented in a few cases where Justice Sotomayor was in the majority. Even in the affirmative action case, Justice Sotomayor’s dissent dealt with precedent, while Justice Jackson’s dissent focused entirely on racial issues. She did not attempt, as she suggested during oral argument, that the original meaning of the 14th Amendment supports affirmative action,” Mr. Blackman said.

The court’s six-conservative majority ruled last week that affirmative action runs afoul of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution because it creates racial preferences.

Justice Jackson argued in her dissent that racial gaps exist in America and college admission programs that promote diversity have created progress for society.

“Our country has never been colorblind,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Axios reported Monday that Justice Jackson is to the right of (or more conservative than) Justices Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, the court’s other liberal jurist, based on the so-called Martin-Quinn score — an assessment of the justices’ political ideology.

The Martin-Quinn calculations also suggest that Justice Alito was the most conservative justice for the 2022 term and Justice Kavanaugh occupied the median position on the court.

