A D.C. man has pleaded not guilty to a carjacking spree on Sunday in which a man and two dogs were shot dead.

Daeyon Ross, 22, was arraigned Monday in D.C. Superior Court. He was on probation for armed robbery convictions when he was arrested Sunday.

D.C. police said Ross carjacked four vehicles and fatally shot Kurt Modeste, 59, while leading officers on a chase from Capitol Heights to Northeast Washington.

Ross is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder, armed carjacking and aggravated cruelty to an animal in Maryland. He faces charges of unarmed carjacking, armed assault on a police officer and gun charges in the District.

He is being held without bond in the District and is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.