D.C. police and federal investigators are asking for help in identifying a person who used explosive devices and a Molotov cocktail to damage city businesses on Sunday.

Authorities released surveillance camera photos of a car and a person believed to be a suspect in the bombings.

The photos show the person wearing a white hoodie, black track pants and black Crocs. The vehicle was a gold or champagne-colored Acura TL with Maryland license plate number 17971CK.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the incident.

An MPD spokesperson told The Washington Times there were no new updates in the investigation.

Three businesses in Northeast — a Truist bank, a Nike store and a Safeway — were damaged by combustible devices between 4:30 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Explosive devices were set off at an ATM attached to a Truist Bank and in front of a Nike store, and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a Safeway.

Authorities say it appeared the bomber was only targeting the businesses and not any members of the public. No injuries were reported from the incidents on Sunday.

Police and federal investigators are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for tips and information that lead to the arrest of people involved in the bombings. People can call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411 with tips.

