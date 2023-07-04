Van’s International Foods announced a recall of some of its gluten-free waffles Monday after a packaging error led to some boxes being filled with a wheat-based product.

Boxes of the gluten-free waffles were mistakenly placed on a pallet of cartons meant for wheat-based products, the company said.

Steps have been taken to prevent the mistake from occurring again, according to a Food and Drug Administration recall announcement.

Customers with wheat allergies who rely on gluten-free products are at particular risk from eating one of the accidentally packaged wheat waffles.

As of Monday, no illnesses or allergic reactions tied to the mixed-up had been reported.

The recalled cartons have an expiration date of Jan. 19, 2024, and lot code #UW40193L, both printed on the side of the carton.

Customers are urged to not eat the waffles and return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

