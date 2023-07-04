NEWS AND OPINION:

A white powder believed to be cocaine was discovered in the White House library earlier this week — and the press only became privy to the story some 48 hours later. Here are just a few of the headlines that erupted in the aftermath on Tuesday, some originating from overseas news organizations:

“Wild West Wing: Suspected cocaine found at the White House” (Rolling Stone); “Bag it up: Washington, D.C., fireman discovers cocaine at the White House” (National Review); “Substance found in White House library tests positive for cocaine” (New York Post); “Secret Service investigating ‘white, powdery substance’ found in West Wing” (NBC News); and “Secret Service examining how suspected cocaine ended up at the White House” (The New York Times).

And here are a few more: “Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say” (Associated Press); “White House evacuated after cocaine found by Secret Service” (The Telegraph); and “Suspicious substance found in White House prompts investigation by Secret Service, sparks memes” (Hindustan Times).

ATTENTION GEORGE JETSON

It flies, and now it’s airworthy.

Alex Aeronautics, a California-based “mobility company” unveiled their design for the “Alef Model A” flying car in October — and has since received 440 pre-orders for the airborne vehicle from both intrigued individuals and curious companies.

The Model A — priced around $300,000 — can be driven on regular roads and offers a vertical takeoff and landing capability.

There’s some significant news for the Alef now.

It has received a “Special Airworthiness Certification” from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, marking the first time a vehicle of this nature has received legal approval to fly from the U.S. government, according to the company.

“We’re excited to receive this certification. It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is a one small step for planes, one giant step for cars,” Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef, said in a written statement.

Find information about it all at Alef.aero.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Biden Crisis Response Survey.”

This phrase comes to us from the Republican National Committee, which indeed has offered an online survey for those who would like to weigh in on President Biden’s job performance at this point.

“The chairwoman requests your response,” the message states, accompanied by an image of Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“How well do you think Biden has handled crises while in office?” the message continues.

Meanwhile, there are six questions to consider, centered on the surge of migrants on the southern border, inflation, energy independence, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and other matters

“Submit your answers and help stop Biden’s radical agenda now. Thank you and God bless you,” Mrs. McDaniel says in closing her message.

FLORIDA TAKES A STAND

Florida’s public universities will have a harder time accepting grants or working with the People’s Republic of China and other ‘countries of concern’ due to a recently enacted state law, according to an analysis released Tuesday by the College Fix, a student-written publication.

“Florida Senate Bill 846, which became effective on July 1, prohibits ‘state universities and state colleges from accepting grants from or participating in partnerships or agreements with a college or university based in a foreign country of concern or with a foreign principal unless specified conditions are met,’ according to the legislative summary. It also requires the Board of Governors to approve partnerships with foreign countries or other entities,” the analysis said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation as part of a package of bills aimed at counteracting the great “geopolitical threat” from “the malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party in the state of Florida,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“I’m proud to sign this legislation to stop the purchase of our farmland and land near our military bases and critical infrastructure by Chinese agents, to stop sensitive digital data from being stored in China, and to stop CCP influence in our education system from grade school to grad school,” Mr. DeSantis said in a written statement.

“We are following through on our commitment to crack down on Communist China,” the governor noted.

A GETAWAY TO CONSIDER

“Cruise through 200 years of American maritime history cruising the Great Lakes,” advises National Trust Tours, which specializes in historically minded excursions both here and abroad.

“Admire magnificent coastal scenery and discover nearly two centuries of North American innovation and maritime history on this one-of-a-kind cruise itinerary from Toronto to Milwaukee featuring all five Great Lakes,” says the organization, which bills the week-long getaway as “a closer to home tour.”

The group is part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, found at SavingPlaces.org. Find the tours at NationalTrustTours.com.

They also offer private jet, small boat, biking, riverboat, and ocean voyages, among others choices. Destinations include Asia, Africa, North America, Europe, South America and Antarctica — plus “amazing food tours.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 56% of small business owners in the U.S. say “living comfortably” indicates that they have achieved the “American Dream.”

• 54% say “feeling happy in life” indicates they have achieved the American Dream.

• 49% cite “freedom to follow my passion” as an indicator.

• 45% cite “owning a home” as an indicator.

• 39% cite “being my own boss” as an indicator.

SOURCE: A GoDaddy/Venture Forward survey of 1,000 small business owners in the U.S. with 50 employees or less, conducted June 1-30.

