A man in Waldorf, Maryland, is accused of running over and killing a woman with a stolen forklift, then stealing her car.

Bryce Brown, 20, stole a forklift from a Lowe’s store in Waldorf around 12:40 a.m. Sunday and drove it less than a mile to a Home Depot parking lot, according to the Charles County sheriff’s office.

In the parking lot, he rammed a car in which Gloristine Pinkney, 73, was sleeping. When Ms. Pinkney ran away, Mr. Brown ran over her with the forklift, then stole her car, authorities said.

Mr. Brown and Ms. Pinkney did not know each other, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators have not determined a motive.

Authorities arrested Mr. Brown Sunday evening at his home, where they found Ms. Pinkney’s car.

Mr. Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft and other charges.

