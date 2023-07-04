Professional eater Miki Sudo won the women’s competition of Nathan’s Hot Dog’s annual eating contest with 39½ hot dogs.

Mayoi Ebihara was second, with 33½ dogs, and Michelle Lesco was third, with 24½ dogs.

Eaters from around the country converge on Coney Island, New York, every year to scarf down as many hot dogs as possible in 10 minutes.

Ms. Sudo is the women’s world record holder for eating 48 hot dogs in 10 minutes and won last year’s competition with 42 dogs.

Despite her victory, she expressed disappointment with her score after the contest.

“Thirty-nine is a lower number, though. I’m sorry, guys,” Ms. Sudo said.

The men’s competition was delayed due to a thunderstorm soon after the women’s competition finished.

