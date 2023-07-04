An attempted armed robbery of a Brinks armored truck at a Capital One in Hyattsville, Maryland, left one suspect in critical condition and two accomplices still at large.

At about 9:20 a.m. Monday, a Brinks employee was servicing a Capital One ATM in the 6400 block of Belcrest Road when two men, one with a handgun and one with an assault rifle, brandished their weapons and demanded money.

Another Brinks employee assigned to the truck for extra protection proceeded to open fire. One of the suspects was struck multiple times in the back, while the other fled with a third suspect.

Law enforcement is looking for two cars involved: a black Lexus sedan with a temporary Maryland license tag and damage to the front bumper, and a black Honda of an unspecified type.

All three suspects were unnamed by the Hyattsville Police Department, and are described as wearing black clothing and black ski masks. The suspect who was shot remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.

Police believe the three men had foreknowledge of the truck’s whereabouts and were looking into possible connections to two other recent armored-truck robberies in the area.

At about 9:15 a.m. on Monday in Lanham, Maryland, there was a robbery reported of an armored truck at a Bank of America ATM in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road, Prince George’s County Police told WJLA-TV.

On Saturday afternoon in Mount Rainier, Maryland, a pair of armed suspects robbed Brinks employees making a delivery of cash to a Dollar General.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of the suspects. Tipsters are asked to call the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 866/411-TIPS or the Hyattsville PD Criminal Investigations Section at 301-985-5060.

