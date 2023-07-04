Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson was found dead Sunday inside a Lower Manhattan building, according to authorities.

Officers with the New York Police Department located an “unconscious and unresponsive” Leandro De Niro Rodriguez at 55 Wall Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, an NYPD spokesperson told Business Insider.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still working to determine the cause of death.

The building where Mr. De Niro Rodriguez’s body was found is called Cipriani Wall Street and houses luxury apartments, hotel rooms and an exclusive social club.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” Drena De Niro, the mother of Mr. De Niro Rodriguez, said Sunday in an Instagram post. “You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”

Carlos Rodriguez, the 19-year-old’s father, responded to Ms. De Niro’s Instagram post: “Words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends.He is Godschild now.”

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” Robert De Niro said in a statement to CNN. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Mr. De Niro Rodriguez acted alongside his mother in the 2018 movie “A Star Is Born,” which starred Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

