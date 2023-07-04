MADRID — The Spanish government on Tuesday declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies.
Over the past two years, Spain has gradually ended the mandatory mask-wearing, first in public and then on public transport.
The country has registered 14 million cases and 122,000 deaths from the coronavirus since 2020.
The government approved the measure at a weekly Cabinet meeting. It takes effect once it’s published in the State Gazette in the coming days.
