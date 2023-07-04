The White House was evacuated Sunday evening after the Secret Service discovered a powdery substance, according to law enforcement.

Initial field testing found that the substance could be cocaine. The Secret Service sent the substance for further evaluation and testing.

The Washington Times has reached out to the Secret Service for more information on when the testing will be completed.

Secret Service agents were doing routine rounds when the powdery substance was found in an area of the West Wing that is accessible to tour groups, the Associated Press reported.

The White House was evacuated by roughly 8:45 p.m. Sunday, and firefighters and emergency crews arrived and performed a field test, which preliminarily identified the substance as cocaine.

The complex was reopened later that evening.

President Biden and his family, including the president’s son Hunter, left the White House on Friday for Camp David. Mr. Biden and his family returned to the District on Tuesday.

