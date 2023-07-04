A woman died Monday from extreme heat while hiking through a remote section of Grand Canyon National Park, officials said.

The National Park Service said rangers received a report about 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a 57-year-old woman in distress during her hike in the Tuweep area of the park.

A ranger wasn’t able to reach the woman on the 8-mile trail until 1 a.m. Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.

Temperatures at Tuweep exceeded 100 degrees Sunday. There is no water, gas, food, lodging, Wi-Fi or cell service in the area near Tuweep, the park service says on its website.

“In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees in the shade,” the park service said in a news release. “Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.”

Park officials said parts of the inner canyon are under an excessive heat warning until Wednesday.

