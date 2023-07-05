A Sydney-based project management firm has filed a lawsuit against Twitter for failing to pay for service rendered in four countries.

According to the suit filed June 29 by Facilitate Corp., the company from 2022 to 2023 installed sensors in Twitter’s offices in London and Dublin and cleared spaces for offices in Sydney and Singapore.

Twitter owes the company more than $700,000 for that service, the filing claims. Facilitate Corp. also wants money for compensatory damages and legal fees.

This is not the first time Twitter is accused of not paying its bills. In both the U.S. and U.K., the company is being sued by landlords for failing to pay rent.

Twitter could not be reached for comment.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.