D.C. police said that a targeted shooting wounded nine people, including a child and a teenager, during a July 4th celebration early Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said a dark-colored SUV drove through the 4700 block of Meade Street NE around 1 a.m. and opened fire on the group of revelers.

All the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 9-year-old child and a 17-year-old were two of the nine victims.

Some of the victims were taken to the hospital by medical responders, and others took themselves to the nearest treatment center.

No suspects have been identified, but police are looking for the SUV they said was involved in the incident.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.