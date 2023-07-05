Former President Donald Trump has signed a pledge declaring there are only two sexes in a move to protect women in sports and prisons should he win the 2024 presidential election.

He signed the pledge June 29 after it was presented to him from Concerned Women for America, the nation’s largest public-policy women’s group.

The organization sent the pledge to all Republican presidential candidates, and Mr. Trump was the first to sign it.

The pledge, in part, reads: “Under my Administration, the status and dignity of women and girls will not be compromised in law or policy” and “that sex is binary is a scientific reality, and all federal agencies will be directed to uphold this fact in every policy and program at home and abroad. A persons’ claim of ‘gender identity’ does not overrule their sex.”

It also declares that only women can get pregnant and become mothers.

“My administration will focus on affirming sex-based distinctions that protect women in every area, such as shelters, prisons, housing, health care, defense, education and sports,” the pledge adds.

Transgender individuals participating in women’s sports and being housed in women’s facilities — including prisons and abuse shelters — have become a topic of political debate.

A Gallup poll released this month found a majority — 70% — of adults don’t approve of trans women competing with biological women in sports.

Transgender placement - whether at work, school, prison or sports teams — has also been the focus of state laws and resulting court cases throughout the country.

During her confirmation to the Supreme Court last year, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson refused to define “woman.”

“I’m not a biologist,” she said.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.