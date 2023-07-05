Former Rep. Mondaire Jones is making a comeback bid for a House seat in New York that Democrats want to flip into their column.

Mr. Jones, a Democrat who represented the 17th Congressional District from 2021 to 2023, released a launch video Wednesday that portrays himself as an outsider who will make tough choices.

“I’ve never been Washington’s choice. It’s because I stand up to corruption. I battle with Republicans trying to overthrow our democracy & ban abortion, even as I push my party to fight harder for working people,” Mr. Jones tweeted Wednesday.

Mr. Jones’ video describes his humble background in the 17th District, which features Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of other counties north of New York City. He said most people in Washington, D.C., “have no idea what it’s like to struggle,” and he will get Congress “back on the side of working people.”

Mr. Jones has a progressive record of backing “Medicare for All” and climate initiatives, though he also backed increased police funding in President Biden’s infrastructure package.

He faces a tough primary against Liz Whitmer Gereghty, an education advocate and sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Ms. Gereghty has been courting the Michigan House delegation for support and will try to establish herself in a moderate lane, according to Politico.

The winner will try to unseat Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican who narrowly defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney as part of the GOP takeover in last year’s midterm elections.

Redistricting placed Mr. Maloney, chairman of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, in the 17th District last cycle, so Mr. Jones decided to run in a nearby district, only to lose the primary to Rep. Dan Goldman.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.