A woman in Holland, Michigan, was killed and nine others were injured after an explosion at a private Fourth of July fireworks show Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an explosion at a residence in Holland at 11:09 p.m. and proceeded to pronounce the woman dead on-site from injuries to her back and chest.

Sixty to 80 people were at the celebration when the fireworks went off.

“I don’t know if it was like a homemade firework or something somebody had and it was almost halfway through the show and it got lit somehow and it exploded, and shrapnel was everywhere,” a show attendee who asked not to be named told WOOD-TV, a Grand Rapids NBC affiliate.

“It shook the whole neighborhood. It shook my lawn chair — that’s how loud it was,” neighbor Abby Terpstra told WWMT-TV, a Kalamazoo CBS channel.

The deceased 43-year-old woman has not been publicly named by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The nine other victims were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Several nearby homes and cars were also damaged in the blast. An investigation continues as to whether the fireworks were defective or lit incorrectly.

