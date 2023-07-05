Allison Mack, who was convicted on racketeering and conspiracy charges in 2021 in connection to the Nxivm sex trafficking scandal, was released early from prison this week.

Mack served two years in prison, short of the three years in which she was sentenced for charges related to her role in the cult group Nxivm. Federal prosecutors said Mack had groomed women to be the slavelike sexual partners of the group’s leader, Keith Raniere.

Mack, an actress in the TV show “Smallville,” pleaded guilty in 2019 to racketeering charges before Raniere’s trial began. Raniere received a 120-year sentence after being convicted on charges related to sex trafficking.

Nxivm billed itself as a self-help organization. During his time as leader, Raniere created a secret female-only group that Mack helped steward. Group members were branded with Raniere’s initials and recruited other women to have sex with him.

Mack wrote a letter ahead of her conviction taking responsibility for the lives she affected.

“I devoted my loyalty, my resources and, ultimately, my life to [Raniere],” she wrote. “This was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life.”

