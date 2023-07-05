Oddsmakers have identified Hunter Biden as the favorite in the White House cocaine mystery, but Travis Kelce and the Jonas Brothers aren’t out of the running.

SportsBetting.ag released odds showing the president’s son leading the list at +170, meaning that a $100 bet would net you $170 if Hunter Biden is found to be the owner of the cocaine found last weekend in the West Wing by the Secret Service.

Next on the betting line at +800 was NFL tight end Travis Kelce, who visited the White House last month with the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, followed by “One of the Jonas Brothers” at +1000. The singing Jonas trio visited the White House in December 2021.

It gets sillier from there. Other celebrities with odds include Angelina Jolie, Snoop Dogg, Elton John, Matthew McConaughey and Tom Brady.

Last on the list is President Biden himself at +15,000. The odds on first lady Jill Biden being the stash owner are slightly better at +10,000.

“Naturally, Vegas is taking bets on who brought blow into President Biden’s home,” said SportsBetting.ag in a press release. “Was it the president looking for a little extra go juice ahead of the busy holiday? Or perhaps a celebrity or athlete who recently visited? Of course, many are pointing the finger at Hunter Biden.”

Then again, gamblers may never be able to collect on such a bet. An “official familiar with the investigation” told Politico that the culprit may never be found, given the heavy foot traffic in the area.

“Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught [by the camera],” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “It’s a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time.”

Casting doubt on the Hunter Biden theory was Ari Fleischer, who served as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush.

“I think the Secret Service is going to be able to run this down. Having said all that, I will also add the fact that it’s not in the mansion does make me doubt that it’s Hunter Biden’s,” Mr. Fleischer said on Fox News Channel.

“Hunter Biden would have had to leave the mansion, walk into the West Wing with his little bag, put it there when no one was looking,” he said dubiously.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested Wednesday that the Bidens should not be suspects, given that the president and his relatives left Friday for the holiday weekend.

“It is where visitors to the West Wing come through,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said. “I’m not going to speculate on who it was.”

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this report.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.