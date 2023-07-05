A woman missing since June 26 was found alive and rescued from Borderland State Park in Easton, Massachusetts, Monday.

The woman, Emma Tetewsky, 31, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, was heard screaming for help by hikers in the park. The hikers called 911, and Easton Police Department officers arrived at 6 p.m. Monday to try to rescue her.

Hearing her calls for help but unable to see her, officers waded from a shoreline around 50 feet into thick brush and swamp to reach Ms. Tetewsky. Officers believe she was trapped in the mud at least three days by the time she was rescued.

After being taken out of the park by an all-terrain vehicle, Ms. Tetewsky was transferred to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, Massachusetts, with serious injuries.

Her parents, who described her as struggling with her mental health and as a lover of walks in nature, were ecstatic she was found.

“So many times this type of story ends sadly and I didn’t have much hope at all. I thought she would have already succumbed to the elements,” her father, Avran Tetewsky, told WBZ-TV, a Boston CBS affiliate.

Barbara Zinaman called the rescue a miracle.

“She called out for help. She said, ‘I need help.’ I’m still in disbelief after a week that she could even do that because she didn’t have food and she’s pretty dehydrated. It was traumatic to be stuck in the mud for as long as she was. It’s miraculous that they found her,” Ms. Zinaman told WBZ.

Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement, “I’d like to commend our Easton officers, who blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman’s calls for help. Their immediate action resulted in saving Emma Tetewsky. We’d also like to thank our incredible [Easton] Fire Department, Borderland State Park rangers and the hikers who heard Emma and called 911.”

