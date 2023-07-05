Rep. Colin Allred has raked in nearly $6.2 million for his bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas, showcasing a fundraising prowess that Democrats hope will make him a formidable challenger.

Mr. Allred’s campaign haul, first reported by The Texas Tribune, came over the first two months of his candidacy. He also transferred over $2.4 million from his House campaign account.

“Since Day One this campaign has been about bringing people together to beat Ted Cruz and give this state the leadership it deserves,” Paige Hutchinson, Allred’s campaign manager, said in a statement shared with The Texas Tribune. “We are amazed at the outpouring of support, and more confident than ever that we will have the resources to win next November and send Ted Cruz packing.”

Mr. Allred launched his campaign in early May. Democrats hold a slim 51-49 majority and are facing a tough Senate map in 2024.

They are defending 23 Senate seats, including in deep red states. Republicans, meanwhile, are defending 11 seats, and close to all of them are considered safe.

Democrats are hoping Mr. Allred can put Texas in play and score an upset victory over Mr. Cruz, who has served in the Senate since 2013.

The political handicappers at the Cook Political Report rank the race as “likely Republican.”

