North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Wednesday three Republican-sponsored bills related to transgender issues, but his vetoes may be of short duration.

Republicans hold exact three-fifths majorities in both the state House and Senate, allowing them to override vetoes if all party members stick together, as they have done numerous times this legislative session.

The bills vetoed are the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which would ban biological males from female sports in middle school, high school and college; the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which would prohibit schools from teaching about sexuality and gender identity in grades K-4; and the Gender Transition/Minors Act, which would ban gender-change drugs and surgeries for those under 18.

In his veto message, Mr. Cooper, a Democrat, accused Republicans of leveraging the bills as campaign fodder for the 2024 election.

“For campaign purposes only, Republicans are serving up a triple threat of political culture wars using government to invade the rights and responsibilities of parents and doctors, hurting vulnerable children and damaging our state’s reputation and economy like they did with the harmful bathroom bill,” Mr. Cooper said.

Instead of scheming for the next election, Republicans should get to work investing in our public schools and teachers, lowering the cost of living and creating more stability for middle class families. - RC 2/2https://t.co/9HphczndDB — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) July 5, 2023

Tami Fitzgerald, North Carolina Values executive director, said that “Governor Cooper has sided with the small, but loud radical left.”

“We urge legislators to swiftly override these three vetoes, and to protect North Carolina’s women, children, and families,” she said.

The Independent Women’s Voice, which advocates for single-sex sports, chided the governor for his veto of House Bill 574.

“This veto proves that Gov. Cooper does not care about women’s equal opportunities and the safety of girls and women in North Carolina,” the group said. “This is not political — this is common sense and what is right and fair.”

Kendra Johnson, executive director of Equality NC, implored the legislature to “do the right thing and recognize that this entire package of bills is dangerous, cruel, and deeply unpopular.”

“These bills would tarnish North Carolina’s reputation as an inclusive and welcoming place to live, work, and visit – and they would cause immense damage to transgender and queer youth, who already experience significant disparities,” Ms. Johnson said.

State legislators are scheduled to return to work Thursday after taking a break for the long Fourth of July weekend.

Republicans overrode six vetoes on June 27, including bills to ban critical race theory in state agencies and prohibit the use of ESG investing strategies with the state pension fund.

In May, the legislature overrode Mr. Cooper’s veto of a bill lowering the state’s limit on most abortions from 20 weeks of gestation to 12 weeks.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.