New additions are coming to District of Columbia driver’s licenses this month.

The D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled the changes Wednesday, with the new cards rolling out July 17.

Among the biggest visual changes are the addition of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and D.C.’s official bird, the wood thrush.

The bottom right-hand corner also has a new look. The birthday of the license holder will be displayed, changing to a picture of the holder when tilted. An outline of the district featuring the D.C. flag will also appear in the right-hand corner.

One of the things missing on the new licenses will be weight. Eye color, sex and height will still be featured.

The card will also have a multiple laser image feature, making it more difficult for counterfeiters to copy the card.

